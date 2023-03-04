JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Price Target Raised to GBX 210

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 205 ($2.47) to GBX 210 ($2.53) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.23) to GBX 215 ($2.59) in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 190 ($2.29) to GBX 200 ($2.41) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 131 ($1.58) to GBX 170 ($2.05) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 210 ($2.53) in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.23) to GBX 210 ($2.53) in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

JD Sports Fashion Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS JDSPY opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists of JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

