JMP Securities Cuts American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $38.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Rating) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $31.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an outperform rating to an inline rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.26.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.93. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $43.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 101.41%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.35 per share, with a total value of $46,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,440 shares in the company, valued at $197,074. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $619,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,041,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,498,000 after purchasing an additional 66,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,094,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,734 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,157,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

