JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Croda International (LON:CRDA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 6,200 ($74.82) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CRDA. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 8,700 ($104.98) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 8,200 ($98.95) price objective on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 8,033.33 ($96.94).

Croda International Stock Down 1.0 %

LON:CRDA opened at GBX 6,648 ($80.22) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,865.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,788.11. The company has a market capitalization of £9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,432.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Croda International has a 1-year low of GBX 5,862 ($70.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,082.06 ($97.53).

Croda International Increases Dividend

About Croda International

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a GBX 61 ($0.74) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $47.00. This represents a yield of 0.88%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,327.59%.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

