Kava Price Reaches $0.80 on Major Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00003578 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $346.15 million and $13.55 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kava has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00073222 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00054350 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000292 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00009352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00024575 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,996,784 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. [Learn more about Cosmos](https://cosmos.network/). [Learn more about Kava.](https://medium.com/kava-labs/kava-protocol-101-ce3beb0fa8b8)Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/kava) (total supply)“

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

