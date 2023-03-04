Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Short Interest Up 49.2% in February

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 501,400 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the January 31st total of 336,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 238.8 days.

Kerry Properties Price Performance

KRYPF remained flat at $2.48 on Friday. Kerry Properties has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $2.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Kerry Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Kerry Properties Company Profile

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and international freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

