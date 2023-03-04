KickToken Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.01 Million (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. KickToken has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $108.36 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010631 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00033123 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00039384 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002076 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00021876 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00219994 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000150 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,223.39 or 0.99991031 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,142,631 tokens. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,142,630.95854671. The last known price of KickToken is 0.0083895 USD and is up 4.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $554.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

