Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Short Interest Update

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Koito Manufacturing Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Koito Manufacturing stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.26. 2,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,617. Koito Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $23.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.65.

Koito Manufacturing Company Profile

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

