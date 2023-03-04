Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Short Interest Update

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Koito Manufacturing Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of Koito Manufacturing stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.26. 2,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,617. Koito Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $23.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.65.
Koito Manufacturing Company Profile
