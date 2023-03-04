Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $63.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $44.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.50.

NYSE:KTB opened at $52.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.94. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $53.83.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $731.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.78 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 124.39%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 44.65%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $6,735,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $840,000.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

