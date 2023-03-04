Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 1,210 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Leelyn Smith LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $175.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.49. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $191.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

