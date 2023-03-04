Litecoin Cash Trading Up 3.7% This Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 4th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $104.56 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 777,984,887 coins and its circulating supply is 775,603,700 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

