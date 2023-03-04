Litecoin (LTC) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 4th. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $6.41 billion and $336.15 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $88.49 or 0.00397995 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000333 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015179 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000852 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00017479 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,410,002 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

