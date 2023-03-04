L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,400 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the January 31st total of 269,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.8 days.

L’Occitane International Trading Up 3.0 %

LCCTF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. L’Occitane International has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $3.44.

L’Occitane International Company Profile

L’Occitane International SA engages in the design, manufacture, and market of natural and organic ingredient-based cosmetics and well-being products. It operates through the L’Occitane en Provence, ELEMIS, LimeLife, and Other Brands segments. The L’Occitane en Provence segment includes the sale of fragrances, skincare, haircare and body and bath ranges from the L’Occitane en Provence brand.

