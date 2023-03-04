Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,300 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the January 31st total of 495,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Loomis AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LOIMF remained flat at $24.30 during trading on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25. Loomis AB has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $33.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Loomis AB (publ) Company Profile

Loomis AB engages in the provision of cash handling solutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, USA, and Other. The Europe and USA segments offers cash handling services. The Other segment deals with the risk management function and other functions managed at group level. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

