Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Cut by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 0.9% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LOW opened at $199.73 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $238.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.80. The firm has a market cap of $123.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.81.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

