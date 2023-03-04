MagnetGold Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,264.80 (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. MagnetGold has a market capitalization of $96.66 million and approximately $2,264.80 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MagnetGold has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold launched on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

