Man Group (LON:EMG) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Citigroup reissued a top pick rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 291 ($3.51).
Man Group Price Performance
Shares of LON EMG opened at GBX 283.70 ($3.42) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 243.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 232.58. Man Group has a 1-year low of GBX 177.30 ($2.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 293.80 ($3.55). The firm has a market cap of £3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 834.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80.
Man Group Increases Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Anne Wade bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of £31,650 ($38,192.35). In related news, insider Luke Ellis sold 11,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.65), for a total value of £24,998.60 ($30,166.04). Also, insider Anne Wade acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of £31,650 ($38,192.35). Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.
Man Group Company Profile
Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.
