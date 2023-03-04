Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Short Interest Update

Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the January 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 91.0 days.

Mandom Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MDOMF remained flat at $11.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.75. Mandom has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 2.58.

Mandom Company Profile

Mandom Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.

