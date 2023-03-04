Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAKSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 115 ($1.39) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 125 ($1.51) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $4.42.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the following segments: UK Clothing and Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The UK Clothing and Home segment retails womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kidswear and home products. The UK Food segment includes the results of the UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations.

