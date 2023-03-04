Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Short Interest Down 36.0% in February

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,500 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the January 31st total of 300,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

MRETF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday.

OTCMKTS MRETF traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $11.02. 10,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,950. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $11.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31.

Martinrea International, Inc is a global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems.. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

