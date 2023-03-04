Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) CFO Sells $4,946,880.00 in Stock

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) CFO Biggs C. Porter sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $4,946,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 259,979 shares in the company, valued at $13,396,717.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.77. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $51.93. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,016,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,144,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,616,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,484,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $23,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MAXR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

