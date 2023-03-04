McBride (LON:MCB) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of McBride (LON:MCB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 30 ($0.36) price target on the stock.

Shares of MCB stock opened at GBX 26 ($0.31) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £45.26 million, a PE ratio of -185.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 23.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 22.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.32. McBride has a twelve month low of GBX 15.25 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 49.90 ($0.60).

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

