Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Reaches $0.12

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $9.40 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000544 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.16 or 0.00423776 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,364.83 or 0.28644489 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000223 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com. The official website for Mirror Protocol is mirror.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.

Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

