National Bank Financial Lowers B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Price Target to C$6.50

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BTG. CIBC cut shares of B2Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. M Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.46.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.91.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B2Gold

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.