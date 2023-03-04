NFT Market Capitalization Tops $547,409.37 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. NFT has a total market cap of $547,409.37 and approximately $81.98 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NFT has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010400 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00032284 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00039777 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002180 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00022030 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00220070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,446.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01484967 USD and is down -5.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

