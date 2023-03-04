Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the January 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NSL remained flat at $4.87 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 79,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,292. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80.

Get Nuveen Senior Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSL. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 52.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 959,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 328,953 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 509,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 161,991 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $506,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 150,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 91,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 24.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 91,172 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.