Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the January 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nuveen Senior Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:NSL remained flat at $4.87 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 79,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,292. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80.
Nuveen Senior Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.
