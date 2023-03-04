OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the January 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.0 days.

OC Oerlikon Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OERLF remained flat at $5.50 during trading hours on Friday. OC Oerlikon has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $5.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on OC Oerlikon from CHF 8.50 to CHF 8 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

About OC Oerlikon

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.

