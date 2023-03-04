Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Lowered to C$22.00 at TD Securities

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.50.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:OR opened at C$18.49 on Tuesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$11.90 and a 12-month high of C$18.78. The stock has a market cap of C$3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -154.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$17.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -183.33%.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Sean Roosen sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.35, for a total transaction of C$77,049.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 564,332 shares in the company, valued at C$10,352,670.54. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,070 shares of company stock worth $615,592. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

