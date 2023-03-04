Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Lowered to $96.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PZZA. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

PZZA stock opened at $84.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $108.53.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $526.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.08 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa John’s International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 315.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,713 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 824.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 616,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,512,000 after purchasing an additional 550,039 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 192.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 641,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,934,000 after purchasing an additional 422,115 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 4,397.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 364,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,974,000 after purchasing an additional 356,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,085,000 after purchasing an additional 354,372 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

