Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) PT Lowered to $77.00

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PRFT has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Perficient from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.00.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PRFT opened at $73.96 on Tuesday. Perficient has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $116.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.10 and a 200 day moving average of $71.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perficient

Institutional Trading of Perficient

In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Perficient by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,112 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Perficient by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,795 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,627 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.