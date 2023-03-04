Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) PT Raised to $26.00 at B. Riley

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PLYM opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.90. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $27.64.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Plymouth Industrial REIT

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -132.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 31,778 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $1,359,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

(Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Articles

