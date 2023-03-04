PotCoin (POT) Trading Down 10.1% Over Last Week

PotCoin (POT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 4th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $748,071.27 and $192.15 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00398202 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00027322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015227 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000843 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004503 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00017497 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000350 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,213,204 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

