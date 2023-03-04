Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Receives Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Princess Private Equity stock opened at GBX 9.88 ($0.12) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £6.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.59. Princess Private Equity has a 52 week low of GBX 7.80 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 13.25 ($0.16).

About Princess Private Equity

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

