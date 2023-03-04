Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Receives Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Princess Private Equity Stock Up 0.4 %
Princess Private Equity stock opened at GBX 9.88 ($0.12) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £6.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.59. Princess Private Equity has a 52 week low of GBX 7.80 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 13.25 ($0.16).
About Princess Private Equity
