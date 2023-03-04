Prom (PROM) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $85.30 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 4th. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $4.67 or 0.00020823 BTC on popular exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $85.30 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010400 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00032284 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00039777 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002180 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00022030 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00220070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,446.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.67412752 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,580,162.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.