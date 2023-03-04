Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on Pure Storage to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.68.

PSTG opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.80. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $36.71.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $676.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.84 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 10,643 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $283,635.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $270,890.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,731.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $283,635.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,544 shares in the company, valued at $813,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,075 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 27.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 445.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 23,371 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $815,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 233.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 146,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 102,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

