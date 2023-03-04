Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2023

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTGGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on Pure Storage to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.68.

Pure Storage Stock Up 0.5 %

PSTG opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.80. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $36.71.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $676.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.84 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In related news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 10,643 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $283,635.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $270,890.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,731.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $283,635.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,544 shares in the company, valued at $813,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,075 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 27.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 445.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 23,371 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $815,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 233.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 146,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 102,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.