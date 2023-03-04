R. F. Lafferty Trims Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Target Price to $15.00

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by R. F. Lafferty from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. R. F. Lafferty currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FSR. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fisker from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fisker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an underweight rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.85.

Shares of NYSE FSR opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.08. Fisker has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $14.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 86.07% and a negative net margin of 160,086.58%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Fisker’s revenue for the quarter was up 646.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fisker will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fisker news, CEO Henrik Fisker bought 33,700 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $250,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 629,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,797.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 35,505 shares of company stock valued at $263,208. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Fisker in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Fisker by 293.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

