Raymond James Reiterates C$21.00 Price Target for Savaria (TSE:SIS)

Raymond James set a C$21.00 target price on Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SIS. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.42.

Shares of TSE SIS opened at C$16.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.77. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$12.02 and a 1 year high of C$18.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

