Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Short Interest Down 32.3% in February

Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,900 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the January 31st total of 307,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Renalytix from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its stake in Renalytix by 186.7% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 716,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 466,824 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Renalytix by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 574,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 121,655 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Renalytix during the fourth quarter valued at about $757,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Renalytix by 5.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 264,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 13,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Renalytix during the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix Stock Down 3.6 %

RNLX traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 33,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,491. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Renalytix has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $8.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07.

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 million. Renalytix had a negative return on equity of 184.06% and a negative net margin of 1,694.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Renalytix will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Renalytix

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

