Ricardo’s (RCDO) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Ricardo (LON:RCDO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 532 ($6.42) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Ricardo Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RCDO opened at GBX 568 ($6.85) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £353.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4,369.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 528.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 477.57. Ricardo has a twelve month low of GBX 325 ($3.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 596.04 ($7.19).

Ricardo Cuts Dividend

Ricardo Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a GBX 3.35 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. Ricardo’s payout ratio is 7,692.31%.

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, and Performance Products (PP).

