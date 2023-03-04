Royal Bank of Canada Raises First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$40.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

FN has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

First National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FN stock opened at C$39.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$38.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.13. First National Financial has a 12 month low of C$32.12 and a 12 month high of C$41.22. The company has a current ratio of 10.33, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,953.89.

First National Financial Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 5,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$38.46 per share, with a total value of C$200,068.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,938,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$305,308,287.18. Insiders purchased a total of 18,631 shares of company stock valued at $675,184 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

