Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the January 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Rubius Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,506,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,318,000 after purchasing an additional 24,768 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 912,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 42,681 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 617.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 711,190 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 657,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 17,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rubius Therapeutics Stock Performance

Rubius Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.12. 24,724,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,212,970. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $6.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.51.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Foxboro, MA.

