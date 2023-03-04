Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the January 31st total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Santander Bank Polska Price Performance
Shares of Santander Bank Polska stock remained flat at 45.48 on Friday. Santander Bank Polska has a 52-week low of 45.48 and a 52-week high of 48.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 45.48 and a 200-day moving average price of 45.91.
About Santander Bank Polska
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Santander Bank Polska (BKZHF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Santander Bank Polska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Bank Polska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.