Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2023

Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHFGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the January 31st total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Santander Bank Polska Price Performance

Shares of Santander Bank Polska stock remained flat at 45.48 on Friday. Santander Bank Polska has a 52-week low of 45.48 and a 52-week high of 48.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 45.48 and a 200-day moving average price of 45.91.

About Santander Bank Polska

(Get Rating)

Santander Bank Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services for individuals, small or medium-sized enterprises, corporate clients, and public sector institutions. It offers personal account, deposits and currencies, internet and mobile banking, and mobile contactless payments, and credit solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Bank Polska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Bank Polska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.