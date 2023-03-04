Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the January 31st total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Santander Bank Polska stock remained flat at 45.48 on Friday. Santander Bank Polska has a 52-week low of 45.48 and a 52-week high of 48.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 45.48 and a 200-day moving average price of 45.91.

Santander Bank Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services for individuals, small or medium-sized enterprises, corporate clients, and public sector institutions. It offers personal account, deposits and currencies, internet and mobile banking, and mobile contactless payments, and credit solutions.

