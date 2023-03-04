Scotiabank Trims Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Target Price to C$6.00

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Canfor Pulp Products Trading Up 4.5 %

CFX opened at C$3.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of C$255.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.57. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of C$3.62 and a twelve month high of C$5.99.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

