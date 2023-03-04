Short Interest in China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Decreases By 20.0%

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
China Overseas Land & Investment Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CAOVY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.99. 2,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.03. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $17.20.
China Overseas Land & Investment Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Overseas Land & Investment (CAOVY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for China Overseas Land & Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Overseas Land & Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.