Short Interest in China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Decreases By 20.0%

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

China Overseas Land & Investment Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CAOVY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.99. 2,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.03. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

Get China Overseas Land & Investment alerts:

China Overseas Land & Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

Receive News & Ratings for China Overseas Land & Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Overseas Land & Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.