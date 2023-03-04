Short Interest in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Declines By 42.1%

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the January 31st total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of DBL traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.85. The company had a trading volume of 34,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,043. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $17.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.94.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,669,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 796,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 316,482 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 866.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 88,302 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,340,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,466,000 after acquiring an additional 85,127 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 177.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 82,544 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt and short-term investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.