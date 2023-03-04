Short Interest in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Declines By 42.1%

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the January 31st total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of DBL traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.85. The company had a trading volume of 34,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,043. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $17.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.94.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.
About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt and short-term investments.
