Short Interest in Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Expands By 25.0%

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MURGY stock remained flat at $34.90 during trading on Friday. 22,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,397. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $36.56.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MURGY shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €278.00 ($295.74) to €320.00 ($340.43) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €270.00 ($287.23) to €290.00 ($308.51) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €326.20 ($347.02) to €320.00 ($340.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €243.00 ($258.51) to €290.00 ($308.51) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €306.00 ($325.53) to €316.00 ($336.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.25.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

