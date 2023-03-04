Short Interest in Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Rises By 23.0%

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,844,400 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the January 31st total of 3,124,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,957.2 days.

Nippon Steel Stock Performance

NISTF stock remained flat at $22.65 during midday trading on Friday. Nippon Steel has a 52 week low of $13.89 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.68.

About Nippon Steel

NIPPON STEEL CORP. engages in the manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication; Engineering and Construction; Chemicals; New Materials; and System Solutions. The Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication segment produces and distributes steel sheets, plates, bars and wire rods, pipes and tubes, and machinery parts.

