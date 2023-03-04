Short Interest in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Rises By 32.8%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the January 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 17,818 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pagaya Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $1.25 to $1.35 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.97.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

About Pagaya Technologies

Shares of NASDAQ PGY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,011. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25. Pagaya Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

