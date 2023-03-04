Short Interest in Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) Increases By 41.3%

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the January 31st total of 43,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peraso

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRSO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Peraso by 43.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 118,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Peraso by 60.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 112,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Peraso during the fourth quarter worth $810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark upgraded shares of Peraso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Peraso Price Performance

About Peraso

PRSO opened at $0.72 on Friday. Peraso has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.21.

(Get Rating)

Peraso, Inc engages in the development and sale of semiconductor devices and modules based on its proprietary semiconductor devices and performance of non-recurring engineering, services and licensing of intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Rest of World.

Featured Stories

