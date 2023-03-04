Short Interest in Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) Increases By 41.3%

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the January 31st total of 43,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peraso
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRSO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Peraso by 43.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 118,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Peraso by 60.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 112,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Peraso during the fourth quarter worth $810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.73% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Benchmark upgraded shares of Peraso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th.
Peraso Price Performance
About Peraso
Peraso, Inc engages in the development and sale of semiconductor devices and modules based on its proprietary semiconductor devices and performance of non-recurring engineering, services and licensing of intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Rest of World.
Featured Stories
