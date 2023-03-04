Short Interest in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Grows By 23.5%

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the January 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Saga Communications from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

Saga Communications Price Performance

Saga Communications stock remained flat at $24.05 during midday trading on Friday. 350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,863. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.57 million, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.38. Saga Communications has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $29.75.

Saga Communications Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saga Communications

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Saga Communications by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Saga Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Saga Communications by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Saga Communications by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 109,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Saga Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.