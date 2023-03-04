Short Interest in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Increases By 25.1%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the January 31st total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sify Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sify Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sify Technologies by 342.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 148,127 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of SIFY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 130,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,055. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68. Sify Technologies has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.18.
Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.
